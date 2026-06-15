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Congress slams PM Modi's 'blind devotion to Israel', says national interest demands greater balance

Ramesh's remarks came after Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif announced that a peace deal between the US and Iran has been reached, and it will be officially signed off in a ceremony in Switzerland on June 19.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 08:26 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 08:26 IST
India NewsChinaCongressPakistanIsraelIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiJairam Ramesh

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