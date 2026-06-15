Congress slams PM Modi's 'blind devotion to Israel', says national interest demands greater balance
Ramesh's remarks came after Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif announced that a peace deal between the US and Iran has been reached, and it will be officially signed off in a ceremony in Switzerland on June 19.
यह खबर स्वागतयोग्य है कि अमेरिका और ईरान 19 जून को जिनेवा में पश्चिम एशिया में शत्रुता रोकने के लिए एक समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर करेंगे, भले ही पूरी जानकारी अभी आधिकारिक रूप से सार्वजनिक नहीं की गई है। सबको उम्मीद है कि दोनों देश -और साथ ही इजराइल भी -इस समझौते का पालन करेंगे, भले ही…
Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in…