Congress spent Rs 192 cr for elections, Rs 72 cr for Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022-23

New Delhi: The Congress spent Rs 192.55 crore for elections and another Rs 71.83 crore for Rahul Gandhi’s Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in 2022-23, while its donations through electoral bonds saw a decline from Rs 236.09 crore to Rs 171.02 crore
According to its audit report for 2022-23 submitted to the Election Commission, the Congress’ total receipts were Rs 452.37 crore, down from 541.27 crore, while expenditure overshot the income settling at Rs 467.13 crore.
For the Congress, the donations fell from Rs 347.99 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 268.62 crore in 2022-23. The major fall was in the contributions it attracted via electoral bonds, though it was the major source of income making up 38 per cent of overall income.
Of this, Rs 43.2 crore came from individual donors and Rs 53.9 crore from companies. However, the party said it did not receive any donation from electoral trusts.
On the other side, expenditure on elections topped the list, though it saw a decline from Rs 279.50 crore which the party spent in 2021-22. This included Rs 87.30 crore to candidates as aid, Rs 21.43 crore for hiring aircraft and choppers, Rs 11.23 crore for newspaper advertisements.
Separately, it also spent Rs 40.10 crore for pre-poll surveys last fiscal as against Rs 23 lakh in the previous fiscal.
Rahul’s walkathon between September 2022 and January 2023 ended up with the party spending Rs 71.83 crore, which was 15.3 per cent of its expenditure, while the Plenary Session in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur in February last year left the party poorer by Rs 58.89 lakh.
The party also augmented its social media outreach, spending Rs 6.30 crore in the last fiscal, compared to Rs 4.58 crore in the previous fiscal. The Media Department incurred an expenditure of Rs 2.22 crore, an increase from Rs 1.82 crore.
Assets of the Congress as on March 31 last year was Rs 381.39 crore, which includes vehicles valued at Rs 9.09 crore and buildings valued at Rs 34.75 crore. The party has computers worth Rs 57.50 lakh.