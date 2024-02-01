Congress spent Rs 192 cr for elections, Rs 72 cr for Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022-23

New Delhi: The Congress spent Rs 192.55 crore for elections and another Rs 71.83 crore for Rahul Gandhi’s Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in 2022-23, while its donations through electoral bonds saw a decline from Rs 236.09 crore to Rs 171.02 crore

According to its audit report for 2022-23 submitted to the Election Commission, the Congress’ total receipts were Rs 452.37 crore, down from 541.27 crore, while expenditure overshot the income settling at Rs 467.13 crore.

For the Congress, the donations fell from Rs 347.99 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 268.62 crore in 2022-23. The major fall was in the contributions it attracted via electoral bonds, though it was the major source of income making up 38 per cent of overall income.