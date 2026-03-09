<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>is making conscious efforts to win back tribal people to its fold through a multi-pronged strategy that includes building organisation, ideological training and involving itself in agitations against atrocities on 'adivasis'.</p><p>The efforts come against the backdrop of the ruling BJP continuing to dominate the tribal electoral landscape, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/lok-sabha-elections-2024-despite-congress-outreach-bjp-on-top-in-scst-seats-3029553">winning 25 out of the 47 Lok Sabha seats in 2024</a>, down from 31 in 2019, while the Congress is seeing a silver lining with its ST seat tally rising from a dismal four to 12 during the period.</p><p>In tribal seats, the BJP won 13 in 1998 as against 18 by the Congress, and in 1999, it was 19 and 10 seats, respectively. In 2004, the BJP won 15 while the Congress was close at 14, while in 2009, it was 14 and 20, respectively. In 2014, the BJP won 27 while the Congress was reduced to five.</p>.Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | A close look at Scheduled Tribe (ST) constituencies.<p>‘Adivasi Congress’, the Congress’ ST wing, has already started appointing leaders at State and district levels to man the committees, focussing primarily on known-tribal faces, including former MPs and ex-MLAs, who could rally people. </p><p>While organising tribals under the party flag, Adivasi Congress chairman Vikrant Bhuria, an MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua and a surgeon by profession, said they were also focussing on ideological training of tribal leaders who they want to groom as future leaders.</p><p>Bhuria said the Adivasi Congress units in States have been asked to involve themselves with agitations for the rights of tribals as well as atrocities against them. “It is not about how many people you can mobilise, we need to make our voice heard by standing with those affected,” he told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>While the BJP has the support of the RSS’ tribal outfits fanned across States, the Adivasi Congress has outlined a blueprint in which it also acts as a platform to coordinate ‘adivasis’ working in various party wings.</p><p>The plan is to ensure that those working in wings such as the NSU(I) and Youth Congress do not fall out of the Congress system after a point.</p><p>State-level leaders are also having meetings with Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> as part of efforts to give direction to their work. Rahul had been accusing the BJP-RSS of taking away the agency of the tribals by calling them ‘vanvasi’ (forest dweller) instead of ‘adivasi’ (original inhabitant).</p><p>The party has also started inducting State Adivasi Congress presidents along with SC, OBC and minority department heads into the election committees in States from this January-end. </p><p>While the immediate focus would be central India where tribal people are concentrated, leaders said, the Adivasi Congress would be expanding its work in other States.</p>