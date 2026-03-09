Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress steps up tribal outreach through multi-pronged strategy to counter BJP dominance

The efforts come against the backdrop of the BJP continuing to dominate the tribal electoral landscape.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 03:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 03:09 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndia PoliticsTribaltribal communities

Follow us on :

Follow Us