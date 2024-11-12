Home
Congress takes dig at govt over rising food prices

Retail inflation breached the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance level, soaring to a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October mainly on account of the rising food prices.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 16:59 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 16:59 IST
