Congress talks Lok Sabha poll preparedness in Delhi, asks leaders to strengthen party in all 7 seats

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal said on X, 'Attended the meeting to review preparations of Delhi PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) for the Lok Sabha elections, chaired by Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge ji, along with Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji and senior leaders from Delhi.' 'The (Narendra) Modi-led BJP has proven to be disastrous for Delhi. The people also recall INC's glorious 15-year stint in Delhi during which the city transformed into a modern, vibrant metropolis. We are confident that the people will extend their full support to us in 2024,' Venugopal said.