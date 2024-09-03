Congress' Tharoor slam PM govt over chairmanship of Parliamentary Standing Committees

New Delhi: Amid the setting up of Parliamentary Standing Committees not moving forward, senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over not intending to give chairmanship of prominent committees to the main Opposition party Congress saying it only shows its "insecurity" and "defeat the very logic" of having such panels at all.

Tharoor's remarks came amid reports that the government is unwilling to give Congress leadership of Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committees like that of Defence, Finance and External Affairs and the government's disagreement with the Opposition are delaying the formation of these panels.

He said it is "disappointing" that the government "appears to have no idea" of the purpose of Parliamentary committees, which are to provide an additional layer of scrutiny and accountability for the government without the political grandstanding often associated with publicly televised sessions of Parliament itself.

"To attempt to deny opposition parties any say in matters of national importance and sensitivity, is to defeat the very logic of having such committees at all," he posted on 'X'.