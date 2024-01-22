Congress to hold silent protests across Rajasthan on Tuesday against attack on Nyay Yatra in Assam

A Congress spokesperson alleged that attempts have been made by the BJP and the Assam government to stop the Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"BJP workers are creating disruptions by attacking the yatra. All district Congress committees will protest against this by organising a 'silent satyagraha' from 11 am to 2 pm in front of statues or portraits of Mahatma Gandhi in all district headquarters on Tuesday," he said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot targeted the BJP for preventing Gandhi from visiting a temple in Assam earlier in the day, saying the party is getting nervous due to the growing public support for the Congress yatra.

"Repeated obstructions created by the Assam government in Rahul Gandhi's yatra show that the Assam government has no faith in democracy and seeing the increasing public support for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the BJP's nervousness is growing," Gehlot said in a post on X in Hindi.

"We strongly oppose these undemocratic methods of the BJP government in Assam," he said.

Gandhi's yatra was marked with high drama on Monday as he was denied permission to visit the Sri Sri Sankardeva Satra in Assam's Nagaon district and also from holding a meeting in Morigaon district, triggering a strong reaction from the Congress leader who protested and asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now "decide who will visit a temple and when".

Gandhi, who had left early in the morning for Satra, the birthplace of 15th-century social reformer Srimanta Sankardeva, was stopped at Haibargaon following which he along with other senior party leaders sat on a dharna. Gandhi also claimed that the authorities didn't give him any reason for stopping him.