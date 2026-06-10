Congress to hold 'urgent' meeting on June 11 to discuss 'current political developments'

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>will hold an “urgent” meeting of its General Secretaries, in-charges and state presidents here to discuss “current political developments” on Thursday, amid heightened activities in the BJP camp following the recent Assembly elections and unravelling of the Trinamool Congress following its electoral debacle.</p><p>Party President Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over this “crucial” meeting to be held at Indira Bhavan, General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said.</p><p>“An urgent meeting of AICC General Secretaries, In-charges and PCC Presidents will be held tomorrow, 11 June, 2026 at Indira Bhavan, New Delhi, to discuss current political developments,” he said on X.</p>.'He is a millstone around India’s neck': Congress attacks PM Modi as he surpasses 'Nehru record'.<p>The party is likely to discuss agitational programmes in the wake of the BJP publicising 12 years of its government and Narendra Modi “surpassing” Jawaharlal Nehru’s Prime Ministerial record. The senior leaders will also look at the defections engineered in parties like Trinamool and AAP.</p><p>The meeting is also likely to look at expanding the Opposition bloc and how to engage with potential allies in states. </p><p>One of the crucial tests for the Congress would be in the Parliament as the Opposition strength is diminishing with a section of Trinamool Congress MPs planning to sit as a separate bloc in Lok Sabha and planning to align with the priorities of the BJP-led government.</p><p>The meeting also comes at a time when Congress is also on an organisational overdrive and tweaking alliance priorities. It effected a change in Karnataka leadership while settling for a younger Chief Minister, sidestepping claims by seniors.</p>