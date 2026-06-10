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Congress to hold 'urgent' meeting on June 11 to discuss 'current political developments'

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over this 'crucial' meeting to be held at Indira Bhavan, General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 10:53 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeK C Venugopal

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