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Congress to host 'Run For Ambedkar, Run For Constitution' marathon on April 12

The SC and OBC departments of the AICC will celebrate the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Rao Phule on April 11 at 11 AM at Indira Bhawan in Lucknow.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 11:14 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 11:14 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiMarathon

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