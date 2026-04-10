<p>New Delhi: The Congress will organise a ‘Run For Ambedkar, Run For Constitution’ marathon on Sunday as part of events to mark the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar.</p>.<p>Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will flag off the marathon from Mandi House here.</p>.<p>The Congress SC Department chairman, Rajendra Pal Gautam, said many of the country’s great heroes were born in April. "Among them are Jyotiba Phule, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Rahul Sankrityayan, Babu Jagjivan Ram, and Emperor Ashoka. We are observing April as the Month of Social Justice," Gautam said at a press conference.</p>.<p>The SC and OBC departments of the AICC will celebrate the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Rao Phule on April 11 at 11 AM at Indira Bhawan in Lucknow. Then, on April 12 at 6 AM, the Social Change Marathon will begin from Mandi House, he said.</p>.<p>“We have named this marathon ‘Run For Ambedkar, Run For Constitution’...The message of ‘Run For Ambedkar, Run For Constitution’ highlights the importance of the Constitution written by Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar,” Gautam said.</p>.<p>“We must participate in this marathon for that Constitution, due to which the women of the country, Dalits, and all people were freed from slavery. At the same time, people were given equal status constitutionally,” he said.</p>.<p>Ambedkar Jayanti, celebrated annually on April 14, marks the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social equality.</p>.<p>Gautam said the party had sought permission for the marathon from India Gate to 26, Alipur Road (Dr Ambedkar National Memorial), but due to the exams, the police urged us to change the starting location; it will now begin from Mandi House. </p><p>“We will gather at Mandi House, where the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, will flag off this marathon. Former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin will also participate. So far, around 7,000 people have registered for the marathon,” he said.</p>.<p>Gautam said a Rs 50,000 cash prize will be given to the person who comes first, Rs 25,000 to the person who comes second and Rs 15,000 to the person who comes third.</p>