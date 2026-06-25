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Congress to launch nationwide campaign from June 30 to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET row

The first phase of this 40-day campaign titled 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Voice of Students) will culminate with a "Delhi Chalo" protest march on August 9
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNEETDharmendra Pradhan

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