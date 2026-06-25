Congress to launch nationwide campaign from June 30 to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET row

<p>Ahmedabad: Opposition Congress on Thursday announced a nationwide campaign from June 30 to demand Union Education Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan's </a>resignation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, and also to seek a comprehensive overhaul of the country's examination system.</p>.<p>The first phase of this 40-day campaign titled 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Voice of Students) will culminate with a "Delhi Chalo" protest march on August 9, a party leader said.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Satej Patil alleged that repeated examination irregularities had created a "massive trust deficit" among students and jeopardised the future of lakhs of aspirants.</p>.Kerala minister calls NTA 'symbol of corruption', demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.<p>Patil, a legislator from Maharashtra, said nearly 23 lakh students appeared for <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a> after years of preparation, but only around two lakh would eventually secure admission to medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses.</p>.<p>"They talk about running a country of 130 crore people, but they cannot even conduct an examination properly for 23 lakh students. It is such a tedious exam, and they are failing to conduct it properly," the former Maharashtra minister said.</p>.<p>He said the issue was not just limited to paper leaks or re-examination, and had severely eroded the faith of students in the system.</p>.<p>"The confidence students had that they would get marks based on what they studied is gone. That trust has been shattered. This is a massive trust deficit among the youth of the entire country," he said.</p>.<p>The party announced the nationwide outreach campaign covering 28 cities, targeting students, job aspirants, coaching hubs, college campuses and libraries.</p>.<p>Under the programme, Congress leaders will conduct leaflet distribution drives, street-corner meetings and campus outreach activities beginning June 30.</p>.<p>Patil alleged that paper leaks had become a recurring phenomenon and accused the government of failing to hold the masterminds accountable.</p>.<p>Referring to the NEET controversy, he claimed that while middlemen were arrested in previous cases, the larger network behind examination scams remained untouched.</p>.<p>The Congress also demanded an inquiry into the functioning of the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency </a>(NTA), examination processes, paper-setting mechanisms, printing and transportation systems, digital infrastructure and vendor contracts.</p>.<p>Patil further alleged the existence of a nexus involving coaching institutes and examination leak networks.</p>.<p>"Where did the leaked paper come from? Who got it first? This points to a nexus. News of a paper leak breaks and the very next day advertisements appear asking students to rejoin classes in case of a re-exam. This nexus between coaching classes and the system needs to be broken," he said.</p>.<p>The Congress leader demanded that Pradhan accept responsibility for the alleged failures and step down from office.</p>.<p>The party also called for a fixed annual examination and recruitment calendar, with pre-announced dates for exams, results and appointments.</p>.<p>As part of the campaign, Congress will organise demonstrations outside district collector offices in the 28 cities on August 1 and conclude the first phase with a "Delhi Chalo" march on August 9.</p>.<p>Replying to a question on student suicides, Patil said Congress would consider suggestions for creating counselling mechanisms to support students and help restore their confidence.</p>.<p>He said the immediate objective of the campaign was to reassure students that their concerns were being heard and to press the government to address systemic shortcomings in the examination process.</p>