Congress to promise 'right to employment' to youth, stringent punishment for paper leak in manifesto

New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday evening finalised a draft manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, which will now be scrutinised by the party's Working Committee soon to give final touches.

Sources said the manifesto will be based on the 'justice' plank highlighted by Rahul Gandhi during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The Congress manifesto is likely to promise Caste Census as well as a legislation to guarantee minimum support price for various crops.

The party is likely to promise 'right to employment' in the manifesto though Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are likely to announce it during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally in Madhya Pradesh's Badnawar on Wednesday itself.

Manifesto Committee chairperson P Chidambaram said he along with members of the panel will present it to the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

"We have completed our draft manifesto. It's a draft. It will go to the Congress working committee. It is the Congress Working Committee which finalises the manifesto and then it becomes a Congress party document. At the moment, we have completed the work on the draft manifesto," he told reporters after the last meeting of the panel.

The panel had met for the past two days to clear the 50-page draft to enable the Congress Working Committee to soon have a look at it and make additions or deletion after taking feedback from members.