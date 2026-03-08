Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress to raise India's foreign policy 'deviations' in Parliament's Budget session after US-Israel attack on Iran

The party also wants to raise urban governance issues with a focus on Indore and Ahmedabad where public health issues had grabbed headlines.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 16:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsParliament

Follow us on :

Follow Us