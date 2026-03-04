Congress to renominate its leaders to Rajya Sabha

<p>Congress is likely to renominate Abhishek Singhvi and Phulo Devi Netam to Rajya Sabha, sources said.</p><p>Singhvi is likely to be renominated from Telangana while Netam will be repeated from Chhattisgarh. Senior lawyer KTS Tulsi, another retiring Congress MP from Chhattisgarh, has been dropped as the party does not have enough votes to get a second leader.</p><p>Former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singhdeo congratulated Netam on 'X', saying she would be the candidate for the party from Chhattisgarh.</p><p>In Haryana, sources said party leader Karambir Singh Boudh, former Haryana Congress president Uday Bhan and former Youth Congress president Ashok Tanwar are among the front-runners for the Rajya Sabha seat. Sources indicated that Boudh has edged out the other two contenders but there is no official confirmation.</p>.Congress reshuffle: Changes begin in AICC with Rahul Gandhi's imprint as party bets on seasoned leaders.<p>Tanwar was considered a close aide of Rahul in the past but had left Congress to join Trinamool Congress and later shifted to AAP and BJP. Just before 2024 Haryana Assembly polls, he returned to the Congress. Bhan is considered close to former Chief Minister Bhupender Singh Hooda.</p><p>The party is also likely to field AICC Secretary Christopher Tilak or Meenakshi Natarajan, a close Rahul Gandhi aide and former Lok Sabha MP, from Tamil Nadu.</p><p>In Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukwinder Singh Sukhu said one will come to know about the party's candidate on Thursday at the time of filing of nominations. Senior leaders Pratibha Singh and Anand Sharma are among the prominent contenders.</p><p>Congress has not announced the list of candidates even as the last date of nomination for Rajya Sabha election is on Thursday afternoon.</p>