Congress to submit breach of privilege notice against Shivraj Singh Chouhan, accuses him of 'misleading' Parliament

New Delhi: Congress on Monday said it will submit a breach of privilege notice against Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, charging him of "misleading" Parliament while replying to a debate, as Opposition walked out of Rajya Sabha protesting against Modi government's policies and "anti-farmer" actions.
Senior MP and Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala claimed Chouhan's "lie was caught red handed" because the Modi government gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court on February 6, 2015, saying that "cost + 50% cannot be given to the farmers of the country because this will spoil the market".
He also questioned the minister’s assertion that the farmers do not need MSP as they were getting prices over and above the MSP on various crops. He said the Congress will submit a breach of privilege notice against Chouhan in Rajya Sabha.
"The Modi government's face and character is anti-farmer. The Agriculture minister misled the House, misled the country and made a failed attempt to mislead the farmer," he said.
Senior Congress MP Digvijaya Singh alleged that Chouhan has a "habit of lying".
"Under the leadership of then Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the Congress government of Madhya Pradesh had waived the loans of about 37 lakh farmers. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also given a statement that farmers' loans had been waived off during the Congress regime. But in the House, Chouhan claimed that in the opportunity given to the Congress, the farmers' loans were not waived off," Singh said.
