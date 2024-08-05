Congress to submit breach of privilege notice against Shivraj Singh Chouhan, accuses him of 'misleading' Parliament

He also questioned the minister’s assertion that the farmers do not need MSP as they were getting prices over and above the MSP on various crops. He said the Congress will submit a breach of privilege notice against Chouhan in Rajya Sabha.

"The Modi government's face and character is anti-farmer. The Agriculture minister misled the House, misled the country and made a failed attempt to mislead the farmer," he said.

Senior Congress MP Digvijaya Singh alleged that Chouhan has a "habit of lying".

"Under the leadership of then Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the Congress government of Madhya Pradesh had waived the loans of about 37 lakh farmers. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also given a statement that farmers' loans had been waived off during the Congress regime. But in the House, Chouhan claimed that in the opportunity given to the Congress, the farmers' loans were not waived off," Singh said.