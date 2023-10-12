Congress to vacate its Delhi 'war room' ahead of upcoming Assembly polls

For over the past 15 years, the number 15 bungalow on the Gurudwara Rakabganj Road or the 15-GRG served as the 'war room' for the Congress, playing host to senior leaders for sensitive meetings to finalise or finetune electoral strategy.
Soon, this address is going to be history for the party, as the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has asked it to vacate the bungalow, allocated to Pradeep Bhattacharya as Congress MP but retired in August this year, by October 13.
Bhattacharya and the party have sought an extension to vacate the bungalow, with sources saying it is under the consideration of the Rajya Sabha Housing Committee.
Before Bhattacharya, actress Rekha, who was a nominated MP in Rajya Sabha during the UPA government's time, was allotted the bungalow, who in turn had given it to the Congress for its use.
However, with Bhattacharya's retirement, the Housing Committee had allocated the bungalow to an independent MP from Haryana Kartikeya Sharma.
Popularly called 15-GRG, the bungalow is close to both Parliament House and Rashtrapati Bhavan and has been synonymous with several crucial meetings of the Congress, including the selection of candidates and finalising manifestos for various elections. One of the prominent BSP offices is also near Congress ‘war room’.
It is at this ‘war room’ that the Congress held meetings of Screening Committees of poll-bound states in recent times.
Congress sources said they would soon vacate the bungalow as it has plans to shift its ‘war room’ to a bungalow on Ferozeshah Road in the national capital. A senior party leader alleged that the notice to vacate the bungalow is part of the ruling BJP's vindictive politics, as several people have got extensions.