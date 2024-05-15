Congress underplaying unanimous resolution on PoJK in Parliament, says Jitendra Singh

Shah said, "Congress leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyar say it should not be done as they have an atom bomb. But let me say this, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of India and we will take it". Union minister Singh said that on February 22, 1994, both Houses of Parliament had unanimously adopted the resolution, which was also supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which clearly stated that PoJK was a part of the state of Jammu & Kashmir and was under illegal occupation of Pakistan.