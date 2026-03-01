Congress unequivocally condemns targeted assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei: Kharge
In a statement, Kharge said the Congress reiterates that it is the 'inalienable right' of every nation's citizens to determine their own political future and no external power has the authority to engineer regime change or dictate the leadership of another state.
The Indian National Congress (INC) unequivocally condemns the targeted assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei, in a military strike carried out without a formal declaration of war. The INC extends its deepest condolences to the Supreme Leader's family, to… pic.twitter.com/CSQAbds3tS