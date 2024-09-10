Congress ups ante over SEBI row, levels more conflict of interest allegations against Madhabi Buch

Putting out a fresh set of "revelations" on the issue of conflict of interest involving the SEBI chairperson, Ramesh said on X, "Our questions are directed pointedly at the non-biological PM who appointed her in the first place -- Is the Prime Minister aware that Madhabi Buch owns 99 per cent of Agora Advisory Private Limited and is receiving significant fees from listed entities, including Mahindra & Mahindra?" What kind of consultancy services does Agora Advisory Private Limited provide, and are they financial in nature and is the prime minister aware of Buch's ties to a conflicted entity, he asked.