Congress will gherao Parliament on Aug 9 during 'Chhatro Ki Goonj' campaign, party leaders announce in Jammu

<p>Jammu: The Congress on Saturday said it will gherao Parliament on August 9 as part of its 40-day 'Chhatro Ki Goonj' campaign launched by<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rahul%20gandhi"> Rahul Gandhi </a>to highlight the issues afflicting students and youth of the country.</p>.<p>The announcement was made at a Press Conference here by AICC secretaries co-in-charge of J-K Affairs, Pargat Singh and Divya Maderna.</p>.<p>The two questioned the series of exam-related scams and paper leaks under the BJP regime, and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.</p>.<p>The Congress has identified 40 locations across the country, including Srinagar, for its protests as part of the campaign.</p>.<p>Addressing the press, Maderna said the youth of the country have been facing a great crisis for the past 10 years, witnessing 89 paper leaks and 48 re-exams that have ruined the future of lakhs of youth, and caused at least 93 to kill themselves.</p>.<p>"NEET paper has been leaked four times in recent years under the BJP rule," she said.</p>.<p>She said a media outlet documented 41 recruitment paper leaks in 15 states in the past five years, disrupting recruitment schedules for approximately 1.4 Crore applicants competing for just 1 lakh jobs, which is an alarming situation in the country.</p>.Rahul urges party leaders to support 'Chhatron ki goonj' to bring new, equitable education system.<p>Pargat Singh accused the Narendra Modi govt of commercialising the education system and weakening institutions.</p>.<p>"The government should have sacked the education minister for the mess, but instead the prime minister is showering praises while extending birthday greetings to him," he said.</p>.<p>The two leaders said Gandhi is fighting for the students to restore the derailed education system and save their future.</p>.<p>"The youth are seeing a ray of hope in Gandhi's leadership... The Congress will continue this campaign for fixing accountability and push for the resignation of the education minister," Pargat Singh said.</p>