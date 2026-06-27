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Congress will gherao Parliament on Aug 9 during 'Chhatro Ki Goonj' campaign, party leaders announce in Jammu

The Congress has identified 40 locations across the country, including Srinagar, for its protests as part of the campaign.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 15:43 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiJammu and KashmirIndia Politics

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