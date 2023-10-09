Mallikarjun Kharge sets tone for party campaign in Assembly, LS polls at Congress Working Committee meeting

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday set the tone for the party's election campaign in the upcoming Assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls, promising to address "grave" concerns of people like price rise and unemployment, implement OBC reservation within 33 per cent women's quota and conduct Caste Census.
Making his introductory remarks at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, he instructed the leaders and cadre to work meticulously with discipline and unity by designing an "effective strategy" for campaigning in poll-bound Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.
Acknowledging the "new enthusiasm" in the party after the decisive victories in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, he said there is a need to expedite efforts to highlight the BJP governments failures and raise concerns affecting the common people
"We have to use all our strength to win all the five states... In the last two months I went to public meetings in many states and found that there was a good atmosphere. We have to go to every voter, campaign and create an atmosphere," he said at the meeting, which came on a day the Election Commission announced the schedule for the elections to five states.
"The Prime Minister and Home Minister (Amit Shah) have been visiting these states for several months spreading lies after lies. The Prime Minister simply does not have time to go to Manipur. Lok Sabha elections are also approaching. Meanwhile, assembly elections can also be announced in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
Outlining the agenda, he referred to the passage of Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament without consultation, demand for caste census, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on Manipur as well as the need to establish a government that addresses "grave challenges" faced by people like price rise and unemployment as well BJP's reluctance to return to the Old Pension Scheme.
Emphasising that the BJP's "divisive tactics and misuse of autonomous bodies" pose a threat to democratic stability, he said, "in 2024, we must strive to establish a government that addresses these grave challenges and cater to the marginalised, youth, women, farmers, and labourers. Simultaneously, we must address pressing issues like inflation and unemployment while remaining attuned to the people's voices."
Taking forward the Congress's new-found social justice pitch, Kharge criticised the BJP government for bringing the Women's Bill "only for publicity and vote bank", alleging that if the Prime Minister wanted he could have immediately implemented it rather than putting roadblocks for its implementation by linking it to delimitation and census.
"Congress and opposition parties wholeheartedly supported the Women's Reservation Bill. If Modiji had wanted, women's reservation could have been implemented from this election itself. And OBC women could also get a place. This bill has been brought only for publicity and vote bank. Today people across the country are wondering why Modi-ji did not keep OBC women under the ambit of women's reservation?" he said.
"Why was the condition of census and delimitation attached to women's reservation to complicate it? That's why we don't know when this will become reality...We resolve to implement women's reservation, including extending reservation to OBC women when we come to power in 2024," he added.
He said Caste Census is an important issue that the party is continuously raising though the ruling BJP remains silent. "We have also demanded a nationwide Caste-based Census, crucial for effective government programs and welfare schemes. For proper participation in welfare schemes, it is necessary that we have socio-economic data on the condition of weaker sections," he said.
Kharge also asked the leaders to highlight the work done by the Congress-led state governments and past Congress governments. "By highlighting these accomplishments, we can instil faith among the public and inspire a brighter future," he said.