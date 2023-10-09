Mallikarjun Kharge sets tone for party campaign in Assembly, LS polls at Congress Working Committee meeting

Acknowledging the "new enthusiasm" in the party after the decisive victories in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, he said there is a need to expedite efforts to highlight the BJP governments failures and raise concerns affecting the common people

"We have to use all our strength to win all the five states... In the last two months I went to public meetings in many states and found that there was a good atmosphere. We have to go to every voter, campaign and create an atmosphere," he said at the meeting, which came on a day the Election Commission announced the schedule for the elections to five states.

"The Prime Minister and Home Minister (Amit Shah) have been visiting these states for several months spreading lies after lies. The Prime Minister simply does not have time to go to Manipur. Lok Sabha elections are also approaching. Meanwhile, assembly elections can also be announced in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Outlining the agenda, he referred to the passage of Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament without consultation, demand for caste census, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on Manipur as well as the need to establish a government that addresses "grave challenges" faced by people like price rise and unemployment as well BJP's reluctance to return to the Old Pension Scheme.