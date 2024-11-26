Home
Congress Working Committee to meet on November 29

The meeting comes during the ongoing Parliament session and issues such as ways to corner the government on the Adani issue are also likely to be discussed.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 11:17 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 11:17 IST
India NewsCongressIndian Politics

