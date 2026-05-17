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Congress writes to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Great Nicobar Project

He said he has also written to Tribal Affairs Minister on how the FAQs misrepresent totally the position regarding the fulfilment of the provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 10:33 IST
India NewsCongressAndaman & Nicobar islandsRajnath SinghJairam Ramesh

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