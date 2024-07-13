Congressman Thanedar introduces legislation encouraging promising young students to stay in US

“We applaud Congressman Thanedar for submitting this much-needed bill to retain foreign STEM graduates in the US by providing them an extension in Optional Practical Training,” said Khanderao Kand, Chief of Policy and Strategy, Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) "With this bill, they (students) will get more time to find a job and more time before till they get H-1B so that they can find an appropriate opportunity to the best way to contribute in the US technology and economy,” he said.