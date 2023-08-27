Congress's Milind Deora hails 'evolving chemistry' of I.N.D.I.A partners, says 'best example' of it is in Maharashtra

On whether there is a need for evolving a common minimum programme in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said, "Again, these topics are work in progress. I am certain that all I.N.D.I.A partners will come up with a common political and developmental agenda that is forward looking, constructive and appeals to everyone."

Asked whether the Congress has to be the fulcrum of the alliance as was the case in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), the Congress leader said his party is already playing the role of coordinating various activities and initiatives within the I.N.D.I.A alliance.