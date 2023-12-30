Cong's alliance talks with I.N.D.I.A allies next week to have a 'national perspective'

New Delhi: Learning hard lessons from the recent election debacle where state satraps refused to accommodate allies, the Congress is heading to alliance talks with I.N.D.I.A partners next week with a “national perspective”, indicating that the party High Command will push contentious alliance proposals for Lok Sabha elections.
Sources said equations with parties and leaders in states may differ and they may have “different views” on alliance but the Lok Sabha election is a different ball game and state-level dynamics may take a backseat when it comes to alliance for the general elections.
The five-member National Alliance Committee headed by senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik started the two-day exercise of meeting state units to “understand” their perspective and potential on entering alliances in their states. The panel will submit its report to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to provide him a micro picture of state on potential allies, strong and weak seats and what should Congress put on the negotiation table.
While on Thursday in Nagpur the panel met West Bengal leaders, they held discussions with leaders from Delhi, Bihar and Maharashtra on Friday. Leaders from various states are said to have provided their inputs on the ground situation to the panel, which also has Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Salman Khurshid and Mohan Prakash as its members. Sources said by January 2 or 3, the state leadership will initiate talks with potential allies.
The central leadership's assertion that it will take the final call could mean that Delhi and Punjab units may have to finally settle for an alliance with the AAP or settle for a smaller number of seats elsewhere.
Similarly on the number of seats in states like Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the central leadership may decide on a lesser number of seats to fight instead of upping the ante.
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has already stepped pressure saying she is ready to fight the battle alone in West Bengal while Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut has riled up Maharashtra Congress leaders by saying that his party would fight 23 of 48 seats and the seat-sharing talks with the Congress have to "start from zero" as the latter had "not won any seat" in the previous elections.
However, the Congress leadership does not want to have a repeat of Assembly elections where leaders like Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot refused to enter into alliance with smaller parties, which in hindsight some leaders claimed was detrimental to the party's interest. Kamal Nath's remarks against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also added fuel to the fire.
At the Congress Working Committee meeting last week, Kharge told the leaders, “we have learnt valuable lessons from the mistakes we have made and are committed to avoiding a recurrence of them.” Sources said one of the mistakes in Kharge's mind was the state leaders' reluctance to accommodate smaller parties in states.
There is also urgency in Congress and other I.N.D.I.A parties on clinching the seat sharing deals, as they believe time is running out for them. At the I.N.D.I.A meeting earlier this month, the top Opposition leaders had decided to fasten the seat sharing process.