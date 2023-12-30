Cong's alliance talks with I.N.D.I.A allies next week to have a 'national perspective'

New Delhi: Learning hard lessons from the recent election debacle where state satraps refused to accommodate allies, the Congress is heading to alliance talks with I.N.D.I.A partners next week with a “national perspective”, indicating that the party High Command will push contentious alliance proposals for Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said equations with parties and leaders in states may differ and they may have “different views” on alliance but the Lok Sabha election is a different ball game and state-level dynamics may take a backseat when it comes to alliance for the general elections.

The five-member National Alliance Committee headed by senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik started the two-day exercise of meeting state units to “understand” their perspective and potential on entering alliances in their states. The panel will submit its report to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to provide him a micro picture of state on potential allies, strong and weak seats and what should Congress put on the negotiation table.

While on Thursday in Nagpur the panel met West Bengal leaders, they held discussions with leaders from Delhi, Bihar and Maharashtra on Friday. Leaders from various states are said to have provided their inputs on the ground situation to the panel, which also has Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Salman Khurshid and Mohan Prakash as its members. Sources said by January 2 or 3, the state leadership will initiate talks with potential allies.