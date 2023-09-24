Cong's Jairam Ramesh writes to Dhankhar on 'political sloganeering' from RS visitor's gallery, demands action

Ramesh, who is the Congress' chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, expressed 'grave concern' and 'deep disappointment' regarding the 'shocking incident' in the Upper House on September 21 during the just-concluded special session.

A group of people sitting in the visitor's gallery was heard sloganeering and creating a ruckus in the precincts of the House, Ramesh said in his letter, according to sources.