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Consensual physical relationship between two unmarried adults not proof of ‘bad character’: SC

The court emphasised that no law prohibits two consenting unmarried adults from entering into a relationship of their choice.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 16:19 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 16:19 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtRelationship

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