Consensual physical relationship between two unmarried adults not proof of ‘bad character’: SC

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> ruled that a consensual physical relationship between two unmarried adults cannot, by itself, be treated as evidence of poor character or moral turpitude.</p><p>A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan made the observation on May 21 while directing the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board to appoint a candidate, Gajula Thirupathi as a Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable. </p>.Consensual relationship over two years not rape, says Thane court, acquits man.<p>The board had earlier cancelled his selection citing a criminal case stemming from a failed romantic relationship.</p><p>“Physical relationship between two consenting unmarried adults cannot and should not by itself be a ground to draw an adverse impression about the character of the person in that relationship,” the bench said.</p><p>The court emphasised that no law prohibits two consenting unmarried adults from entering into a relationship of their choice. </p><p>It further noted that when such a relationship lasts for a considerable period — in this case, nearly four years — there is a presumption of valid consent, and criminal proceedings initiated on complaints of false promise of marriage are often quashed.</p><p>The appellant, and a neighbour of the 22-year-old woman, were in a relationship for about four years. </p>.Antecedents to play greater role in recruitment of police force: Supreme Court.<p>The relationship did not culminate in marriage, leading to a 2014 complaint accusing him of rape on the pretext of marriage. </p><p>The case was later settled before a Lok Adalat in 2015 after both parties reached a compromise, and no charge under Section 376 of the IPC was pressed.</p><p>The recruitment board, however, viewed the case as involving moral turpitude and deemed the candidate unsuitable for the police force.</p><p>Rejecting this stand, the Supreme Court said not every relationship ends in marriage, and the mere failure to marry cannot be construed as cheating. </p><p>“Merely because the relationship did not culminate in marriage is no ground to believe that one party has cheated the other,” the bench observed.</p><p>The court pointed out that the woman had chosen not to pursue the case and had consented to compound it. </p><p>In such circumstances, the authorities could not draw adverse inferences about the candidate’s character, it said.</p><p>The bench added that while an employer may assess suitability based on proved offences or cases where the accused gets the benefit of doubt, mere allegations that are withdrawn or not pressed cannot form the basis for denying appointment, especially when the presumption of innocence holds.</p><p>The court clarified that its ruling would not apply if there was use of force or threats, but such elements were absent in this case.</p><p>Allowing the appeal, the court set aside the recruitment board’s decision and restored a single judge’s order of the Telangana High Court, directing that the candidate’s appointment be processed in accordance with the law.</p>