Consensus among people that country doesn't need 'mili-juli sarkar', says PM Modi

Explaining his philosophy of 'nation first', Modi said, "Everything I have done, as a 'karyakarta (party worker)', as a CM and as PM, I have always put nation first. Every decision I have taken has been taken with national interest in mind."

Noting that often people ask him about how he made a difficult decision, Modi said, "For me it does not seem difficult because I take all my decisions through the single prism of nation first."

He also talked about the mantra behind his approach to policymaking, saying, "Main kuch bhi achha lage isliye nahi karta, lekin achha ho isliye karta hu (I do things so that good happens and not for it to look good)."