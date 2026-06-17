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Consent, crowd ratification and crassness: Stand-up comedy under scanner again

The audience is predominantly male. The subtext misogyny. The issues those of consent, normalising rape culture and trivialising sexual assault and murder.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 08:38 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 08:38 IST
India NewsStandup Comedy

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