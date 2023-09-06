Conservationist Aditya 'Dicky' Singh, who left civil services to build forest, dies at 57

Prominent wildlife conservationist and photographer Aditya 'Dicky' Singh died at his home on the outskirts of Ranthambore tiger reserve in Rajasthan Wednesday morning. He was 57.

"Aditya had a surgery after a minor heart attack a few weeks ago, after which he had come back and was recuperating well. It was a normal day yesterday, he was talking to everyone and was very jovial in his usual way. It appears that he died in his sleep early morning today," family friend Dharmendra Khandal told PTI.