Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

‘Consider afresh voluntary retirement plea of IPS officer who participated in CAA protests’: SC tells Centre

The court noted that the Central government did not examine the complaints in detail before rejecting the officer’s notice for voluntary retirement on October 25, 2019.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 17:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 17:19 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCAAIPS officerCAA protestVoluntary Retirement Scheme

Follow us on :

Follow Us