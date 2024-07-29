Consider class 9,10,11 performance for class 12 finals, proposes NCERT's PARAKH: Report

PARAKH, a unit set up in NCERT have submitted a report to the Education Ministry recently where they have initiated a proposal to consider student's performance in class 9, 10 and 11 for the final class 12 report card.

To align the evaluation of board exams in all schools, PARAKH submitted the report to the ministry, as per a report by The Indian Express.

PARAKH took a survey where they held discussions with 32 schools and recommended that in the final report of class 12, weight of 15 per cent in class 9, weight of 20 per cent in class 10 and 25 per cent in class 11 should be taken into consideration.