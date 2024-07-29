Consider class 9,10,11 performance for class 12 finals, proposes NCERT's PARAKH: Report

PARAKH, a unit set up in NCERT have submitted a report to the Education Ministry recently where they have initiated a proposal to consider student's performance in class 9, 10 and 11 for the final class 12 report card.
To align the evaluation of board exams in all schools, PARAKH submitted the report to the ministry, as per a report by The Indian Express.
PARAKH took a survey where they held discussions with 32 schools and recommended that in the final report of class 12, weight of 15 per cent in class 9, weight of 20 per cent in class 10 and 25 per cent in class 11 should be taken into consideration.
The report will be shared with the schools for them to take a look at it and provide feedback. So far, school authorities in Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have had a discussion on it.
The report suggests that the final evaluation should have a group assessment, class discussions and assignments in addition to summative assessments which are the term end exams.
In class 12, the final report weightage will be 30 per cent for formative assessment and 70 per cent for summative assessments.
However, as per the authority's discussion that happened across states, they suggested a different method for evaluation. They insisted that 40 per cent score from class 9, and 60 per cent from class 10 should be considered for final class 10 report; and for class 12, 40 per cent from class 11 and 60 per cent should be considered for final report of class 12.
PARAKH is set to hold discussions with other schools regarding the new report in August.
PARAKH also suggested that the assessment can be in the form of 'credits' and have a system of 'credit transfer in line with the National Credit Framework', as reported in the publication.
