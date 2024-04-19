Anything can happen with Kejriwal in jail: AAP's Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Friday reiterated his party's allegation that a deep conspiracy is being hatched against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and anything can happen with him in prison.

At a press conference here, Singh charged that the BJP's 'modus operandi' can stoop to the level of even killing someone.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over Singh's accusations.

The MP also slammed BJP leaders for 'making fun' of an ailment suffered by Kejriwal and added that 'misleading' news about the Delhi chief minister was being spread through the media.