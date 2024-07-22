Constitute high-level committee to probe paper leaks: Congress MP Hibi Eden

"The NTA faced widespread allegations of irregularities and paper leaks, notably with 67 top-ranking candidates scoring 99.99 percentile, including six from a single examination centre in Haryana. Who owns these centres?" he said. "In Gujarat, the NTA had selected school in Godhara as an examination centre, despite the fact that Gujarat High Court has imposed a fine of Rs. 35 lakhs on the organisation that runs these schools. What credibility do these exams have? Gujarat schools, Haryana schools, are all under scrutiny," he said.