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Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation: Modi govt and Oppn set for showdown in Lok Sabha

In a House that presently has 540 MPs, the ruling NDA has the support of 294 MPs while parties with 238 MPs have expressed their opposition to the Bill.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 15:49 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 15:49 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiLok SabhadelimitationConstitution Amendment Bill

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