<p>The Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak women quota law was defeated in Lok Sabha after division of votes, having not managed a two-third majority of 360 votes in its favour.</p><p>The NDA government managed 298 votes in support of the Bill whereas the Opposition pooled in 230 votes against the Bill. </p><p>"The motion has not been passed, as it did not secure a majority of the total membership of the House and at least a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting. Therefore, it is not possible to proceed further with this Constitutional Amendment Bill," Speaker Om Birla said.</p>.Constitution amendment bill: Opposition numbers key to seal fate of delimitation and women's quota.<p>The government will not move ahead with Delimitation Bill and another Bill to amend women quota in UTs after defeat of Constitution Amendment Bill.</p><p>Reacting to it, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said the Opposition lost historic opportunity to honour women. "Modi govt's struggle to give rights to women will continue," Rijiju added. </p><p>LoP Rahul Gandhi, however, said outside the House, "We have defeated this attack on the Constitution. We have clearly said that this is not a women's reservation bill, but it is a way to change India's political structure. I want to tell PM that if he wants women's reservation, he should bring 2023 law and entire opposition will support it."</p><p>Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day; to meet again on Saturday.</p>