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Constitution Amendment bill to tweak women quota fails Lok Sabha test as NDA falls short of 2/3rd majority

The NDA government managed 298 votes in support of the Bill whereas the Opposition pooled in 230 votes against the Bill.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 14:55 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 14:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok SabhawomendelimitationQuota

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