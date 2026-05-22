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Constitution not a privilege of few cosmopolitans, belongs to every citizen, says CJI Surya Kant

The comments from the CJ came in a speech at the launch of senior advocate Indira Jaising's memoir "The Constitution Is My Home: Conversations on a Life in Law".
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 06:55 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 06:55 IST
India NewsChief Justice of IndiaConstitutionequalityIndira Jaisingjustice surya kant

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