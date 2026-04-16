<p>New Delhi: While on the face of it, it seems like the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>is on shaky ground as it brought in the three bills that could be bulldozed if they cannot shore up the numbers, government managers and insiders indicated that whether the three constitutional bills introduced Thursday to expedite women’s reservation and bring in delimitation are passed or not, the saffron party stands to gain. </p><p>The BJP has also shown confidence, asserting that the bills, that require a two-thirds majority of those present in the house, will be passed. </p><p>A senior minister of the Cabinet indicated that the party will stand to gain politically in the upcoming Assembly polls in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil%20nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> and West Bengal in the short run, and the party has set its sights on the 2029 Lok Sabha wrestle. </p>.Constitution amendment bill: Opposition numbers key to seal fate of delimitation and women's quota.<p>During his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too drove home the point. “If you oppose the bills, we stand to gain, and if you help pass them then no one gains (politically).” </p><p>“Women have been voting for the BJP in state elections in many of the states that are governed by the party, and we want to stand for them and give them political space. Any party that stops that will face their wrath,” the prime minister said. “And if the bills are not passed, we will go to each state, assembly, village and gram sabha and tell the women.” he added. </p><p>On Thursday, the party had also invited hundreds of women party workers, as well as prominent women achievers. The party’s political gamble can be seen in the sustained publicity blitz that the party has mounted ahead of the bill’s introduction – something that is uncharacteristic for the party that likes to have a fair amount of intrigue around bills. </p><p>The prime minister, in his speech, said that among the 660 gram pradhans in the country, over 300 are women. “These gram pradhans have more power, work and money than some central ministers,” he said. </p><p>The bills, which propose amendments to half a dozen Articles of the Constitution to bring in delimitation for the women’s reservation to be implemented, will see an increase of legislators from the current 4,123 to over 6,000, and MPs from 543 to 816 based on the 2011 Census. </p><p>A senior leader of the BJP said that if the delimitation is based on the 2026 Census then the Southern states are set to lose further. </p>