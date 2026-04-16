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Constitutional amendment bill: BJP's strategy and gain during Assembly elections

The BJP has also shown confidence, asserting that the bills, that require a two-thirds majority of those present in the house, will be passed.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 16:58 IST
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