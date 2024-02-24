Constitutional mechanism works only when Parliament, Election Commission & SC rise to the occasion: Chandrachud

“The legitimacy of the institutions of governance, including the courts, is primarily dependent on the functioning of institutions within the limits described by the Constitution,” Chandrachud said in his speech titled ‘Post Colonial Constitutional Development in South Asia.’

“The confidence of the people in the Constitution in fact (solidifies) only when the institutions of governance, be it Parliament, the central investigative agency, the Election Commission or the Supreme Court, rise to the occasion,” he said, adding, “Institutions rise to the occasions not in situations which have clear-cut answers, but in situations of ambiguity and uncertainty.” The mandate of the court is effectively made, if and only if, “we meaningfully secure the principles that the Constitution promises to them – liberty, equality, non-discrimination and due process.” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was the chief guest while Chief Justice of Bangladesh Obaidul Hassan chaired the event which was attended, among others by Law Minister Anisul Huq.