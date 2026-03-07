<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has said the constitutional or statutory remedies are not intended for academic discourse and if a case deserves relief, it must be granted then and there, unflinchingly if need be. It emphasised, balancing of equities is not to be confused with avoiding or postponing the relief.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe strongly objected to the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allahabad-high-court"> Allahabad High Court's</a> repeated directions issued on a plea by a group of lecturers of private degree college to release salaries from the state exchequer, by asking the Uttar Pradesh to "consider and reconsider" the matter.</p>.<p>Stressing that when a claim of a right is legal and justified, relief must follow, the bench said, "There is no doubt about the fact that the “consider jurisprudence”, so routinely adopted these days and if we may use the expression - to throw the ball out of the court, is counterproductive and harms the system.''</p>.<p>The court noted the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/high-court">High Court</a> repeatedly passed directions to the state government to consider the plea of the writ petitioners which were rejected by the authorities, resulting into no consequential relief.</p>.<p>"Facts that we have recounted till now reveal a sad reflection, not our laws, but the way we practice our laws and work our judicial remedies. We are not be mistaken as sermonising, for such episodic disposal could feature even in the practice of the Supreme Court. Our endeavour is to ensure that we take notice of it and adopt course correction,'' the bench said.</p>.<p>The court felt, there has not been a clear and categorical direction by the High Court about existence of a right, its violation and what exactly the government is to comply.</p>.<p>"Had there been such clarity, the government would not have a choice. In fact, it should have no choice. It should either comply, appeal or face contempt. It is necessary for the courts to articulate its direction in clear terms and also specify the method and manner of compliance if necessary,'' the bench said.</p>.Even non-party can seek review of court order if aggrieved: Supreme Court.<p>The court emphasised, it is necessary and in fact compelling to keep the remedies simple, effective and efficient.</p>.<p>Considering the challenge to the High Court's order to initiate contempt proceedings, the bench, in a recent order, said, ''We have also noticed the recent tendency, a bad practice so to say, to invoke contempt jurisdiction for quick relief, even when appealable orders have already been passed''.</p>.<p>The court found the state government once again on May 09, 2025 rejected the plea by lecturers, which was not noticed by the High Court when it initiated the contempt proceedings.</p>.<p>It allowed the aggrieved lecturers to file a writ petition against May 09, 2025 order and asked the High Court to decide it along with connected matter by April 30, 2026, since the matter has been pending for 16 years.</p>.<p>"The High Court shall not remand the matter back to the authorities for reconsideration as the perspective of the government is clearly evident. If the High Court is satisfied with the merits of the matter, it shall issue clear and categorical directions for compliance. If not, it may dismiss the writ petition with clear and simple reasons," the bench said.</p>