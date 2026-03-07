Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Constitutional or statutory remedies not for academic discourse': SC objects to HC's repeated orders without any relief

The court emphasised, it is necessary and in fact compelling to keep the remedies simple, effective and efficient.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 16:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 16:33 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAllahabad High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us