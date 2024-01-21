Constitution’s three pillars have their limitations, should try to work within those limits: Om Birla

The judiciary also expects the legislative side to do its job. I hope that these three pillars will work within their respective jurisdictions,” he said. Stressing the need for meaningful discussions in the House, Birla said, “Our effort is that there should be minimum deadlock and there should be discussion and dialogue in Parliament or assembly. There may be disagreement, but it should be in accordance with constitutional conduct and decorum."

The strength, high traditions and conventions of India’s democracy provide guidance to democracies all over the world, he said. India’s democracy has been successful in the world because discussion, dialogue, agreement and disagreement have been a part of its daily routine. It has been a part of the country’s traditions and customs, the Lok Sabha speaker said.

Therefore, within 75 years of independence, prosperity and happiness have been achieved in the country through such discussions and dialogues, he said. “There has been consensus on many issues in Parliament and assemblies of the country. It is our endeavour that both the ruling party and the opposition come together within the state assemblies to discuss various issues and work for the development of the state,” he said.

Birla expressed happiness that 50 new MLAs have been elected in Chhattisgarh and that the number of women is also more this time. “Gradually the representation of women is increasing. In the coming time, after the reservation for women in the state and the Lok Sabha, the number of women (lawmakers) will increase further. The MLAs elected for the first time should discuss the problems concerning their constituencies and also important issues of the state,” he added.