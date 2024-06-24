Consumer court directs Indian Railway to pay over Rs 1 lakh to passenger who lost his bag

New Delhi: Observing that there was negligence and deficiency in services by the Indian Railway, a consumer commission here has directed its general manager concerned to pay more than Rs 1.08 lakh to a passenger whose luggage was stolen during a journey.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Central District) was hearing the complaint which said the passenger’s bag containing valuables worth Rs 80,000 was stolen by some unauthorised passengers in January 2016 between Jhansi and Gwalior when he was travelling in a reserved coach of the Malwa Express.

"It was the duty of the railways for safe, secure and comfortable journey as well as safety and security of belongings of passengers," the complaint said.