Contempt plea on demolition: SC seeks replies from Assam govt and others, orders status quo

While hearing these pleas on September 17, the court had observed that even one instance of illegal demolition was against the "ethos" of the Constitution.

"Till the next date of hearing, we direct that there shall be no demolition anywhere across the country, without seeking leave of this court," the bench had said and posted the pleas for hearing on October 1.

"We further clarify that our order would not be applicable if there is an unauthorised structure in any public place such as road, street, footpath, abutting railway line or any river body or water bodies and also, to cases where there is an order for demolition made by a court of law," the apex court had said.

Hearing the petitions on September 2, the court had questioned how can anybody's house be demolished just because he is an accused in a case.

The court was hearing petitions filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and others seeking directions to various states to ensure no further demolition of properties of those accused in cases of rioting and violence.

The Muslim body had also filed a petition in the apex court seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that no further demolition of properties of those accused of violence was carried out in the state.

It had said no demolition should be carried out without following the due process of law and sans prior notice.