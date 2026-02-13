<p>New Delhi: "Mandating the recitation of Vande Mataram Is unconstitutional and unacceptable," the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said and demanded that the government withdraw the notification.</p><p>“The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has strongly objected to the Central Government’s recent notification mandating the recitation of all verses of Vande Mataram at official functions and in schools before the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana. The Board has termed the decision unconstitutional and contrary to religious freedom,” the AIMPLB said in a statement issued Thursday. </p> .<p>In a press statement, the Board’s General Secretary, Maulana Mohammed Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, expressed strong opposition to the government’s decision, calling it unconstitutional, against religious freedom and secular values, contrary to Supreme Court judgment, and directly conflicting with the religious beliefs of Muslims. He stated that the decision is therefore completely unacceptable to Muslims.</p><p>The Maulana noted that, following Rabindranath Tagore’s advice and deliberations in the Constituent Assembly, it had been agreed that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram would be used. He said that a secular government cannot forcibly impose the beliefs or teachings of one religion upon followers of other religions. </p>.<p>He added that the song was written in the context of Bengal and contains references to the worship and veneration of Durga and other deities. </p>