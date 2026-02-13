Menu
'Contrary to religious freedom': Muslim Personal Law Board oppose govt order on Vande Mataram

The Maulana noted that, following Rabindranath Tagore’s advice and deliberations in the Constituent Assembly, it had been agreed that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram would be used.
Published 13 February 2026, 00:19 IST
