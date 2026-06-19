Conventional warfare remains relevant despite changing battlefields: Defence Minster Rajnath Singh

<p>Mumbai: Even as militaries across the world increasingly embrace drones, artificial intelligence and network-centric warfare, Defence Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath%20singh"> Rajnath Singh</a> on Friday asserted that conventional warfare and a strong military-industrial base will continue to remain critical to national security for decades to come.</p><p>“While the nature of warfare is evolving and enemies are harder to detect, conventional warfare and its associated means remain just as relevant as they were in 1947, and will retain much of the same relevance in 2047 as well,” Singh said while performing the bhoomi pujan for a state-of-the-art 10,000-tonne Aluminium Extrusion Press at Ordnance Factory Ambajhari in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagpur">Nagpur</a>, a unit of Yantra India Limited (YIL). </p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present on the occasion.</p>.Conventional warfare and means are relevant even today, as they were in 1947: Rajnath Singh.<p>Describing the project as a strategic step towards self-reliance, Singh said the new facility symbolises India's shift from dependence on imports to domestic production of critical defence and industrial materials.</p><p>“A nation capable of meeting its own requirements moves forward with the greatest confidence towards safeguarding its interests,” he said, stressing that control over security-related necessities is essential in the current geopolitical environment.</p><p>The proposed extrusion press, among the most advanced in the country, will manufacture large and complex aluminium alloy profiles used in defence platforms, missile systems, aerospace structures, railways and other strategic sectors. The project is expected to reduce dependence on imported aluminium extrusions while strengthening domestic supply chains.</p><p>“This extrusion press addresses a crucial need. Modern fighter jets, missiles and advanced space programmes require lightweight yet strong metals capable of withstanding extreme conditions. Such materials are produced through specialised processes,” Singh said.</p>.Rajnath Singh reviews HAL projects amid Tejas Mark 1A delivery delays.<p>Referring to the role of indigenous defence equipment during Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister underlined the need to expand domestic manufacturing capabilities. “Thousands of critical components constitute the real strength of major military platforms. This facility will help India achieve self-reliance in a crucial segment of defence production,” he said.</p><p>Highlighting the growth of the defence sector under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Singh said India's defence production has increased from Rs 46,000 crore in 2014 to a record Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY 2025-26. Defence exports have risen from less than Rs 1,000 crore in 2014 to an all-time high of Rs 38,424 crore.</p><p>“We are poised to achieve our targets of Rs 3 lakh crore in defence production and Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports ahead of schedule,” he said.</p><h3>Corporatisation of ordnance factories yielding results</h3><p>Singh also defended the corporatisation of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), saying the move was intended to make defence production units more agile, innovative and competitive.</p><p>“Post-corporatisation, we envisaged entities with greater operational autonomy and stronger capabilities in innovation, research and exports. All the new defence public sector undertakings have moved in that direction,” he said.</p><p>According to Singh, OFB's production has more than doubled from Rs 12,755 crore in FY 2019-20, before corporatisation, to Rs 26,282 crore in FY 2025-26. Defence exports from these entities have surged from Rs 81 crore to Rs 4,561 crore during the same period, with Yantra India Limited contributing Rs 397 crore.</p>