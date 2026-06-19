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Conventional warfare remains relevant despite changing battlefields: Defence Minster Rajnath Singh

Describing the project as a strategic step towards self-reliance, Singh said the new facility symbolises India's shift from dependence on imports to domestic production of critical defence and industrial materials.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 12:36 IST
India NewsRajnath Singhwarfare

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