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Conversion to religions other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism results in loss of Scheduled Caste status: Supreme Court

The apex court said that conversion to any other religion results in loss of Scheduled caste status.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 07:44 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 07:35 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtHinduismConversionScheduled CasteBuddhismchristianitySikhism

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