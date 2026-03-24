<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>on Tuesday (March 24) affirmed the Andhra Pradesh High Court's judgment which stated that an individual who converted to Christianity and actively professed it, cannot continue to be a member of the Scheduled Caste community.</p><p>A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan said, no person who professed a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism would not be a member of Scheduled caste.</p>.A Bill against conversion, a blow against freedom.<p>The court said, conversion to any other religion results in loss of Scheduled caste status.</p><p>The apex court had reserved judgment on August 26, 2025 on a petition filed by Chinthada Anand.</p><p>He has challenged the validity of the High Court's order of April 30, 2025.</p><p>It was contended that he had converted to Christianity and acted as a pastor. He had filed a case under the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against certain persons who had allegedly assaulted him.</p><p>The person claimed protection under the SC&ST Act. The accused persons challenged this, stating that the pastor had converted and was actively professing Christianity.</p><p>In April 2025, the high court held that the caste system is alien to Christianity and consequently barred the individual from invoking the provisions of the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.</p><p>The apex court said, an individual who converted to Christianity and openly professed and practiced that faith ceased to be a member of the Scheduled Caste community.</p><p>In the case, the petitioner had not reconverted from Christianity to his original religion or been accepted back into the Madika community.</p><p>The bench noted that the appellant continued to profess Christianity and had functioned as a pastor for over a decade, conducting regular Sunday prayers at village houses.</p><p>The court also found substance in the argument that he was conducting prayer meetings at the house at the time of the alleged incident. The bench said that he remained a Christian on the date of the incident.</p><p>The bench emphasised that no person who professes a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism can be regarded as a member of a Scheduled Caste.</p>