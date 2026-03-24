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Converts to Christianity cannot claim Scheduled Caste status: Supreme Court

Apex court upholds Andhra Pradesh High Court's order; says no person who professes a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism can be regarded as a member of a Scheduled Caste
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 06:45 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 06:45 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtReligious conversionchristianity

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