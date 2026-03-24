<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has upheld the Andhra Pradesh High Court's order that once an individual converts to Christianity and actively professes and practices the religion, he/she cannot be regarded as a member of the Scheduled Caste community.</p><p>The apex court held that no person who professes a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism can be regarded as a member of a Scheduled Caste. Conversion to any other religion results in the immediate and complete loss of Scheduled Caste status, the court said.</p><p>The court noted that the Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order, 1950, made this clear, and the bar under this order was absolute. Conversion to any religion not specified in Clause 3 of the 1950 order results in immediate loss of Schedule Caste status, regardless of birth, the court clarified, according to a <em>Live Law</em> report.</p><p><em>More to follow ...</em></p>