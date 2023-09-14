'Convicted lawmakers should be disqualified permanently,' SC told

In his 19th report filed in a PIL by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay related to expeditious trial of MP and MLAs, the counsel along with associate Sneha Kalita favoured permanent disqualification of convicted lawmakers from holding the office.

He suggested the court to examine the matter related to permanent disqualification independently.

Acting as amicus curiae, the counsel stated provisions of sub-sections (1), (2) and (3) of section 8 of the Representation of People Act to the extent they provide that “shall continue to be disqualified for a further period of six years since his release” is manifestly arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.

"There is no nexus for limiting the disqualification for a period of six years since the release of the convict with the object of disqualifying him from becoming a member of the legislature," he said.

The counsel pointed out that as per the existing provisions, a person is eligible to contest election after six years of the release even if convicted for heinous offences like rape or for dealing with drugs or being involved in terrorist activities or having indulged in corruption.

He said there are many statutory authorities who are permanently disqualified from holding the posts upon conviction.

"But the person making the law would incur the disqualification only for a limited period, though the lawmakers are required to be much more sacrosanct and inviolable than the persons holding office under such law," he said.

Referring to Service Rules applicable to the central and state government employees, a person convicted for any offence involving moral turpitude is liable to be dismissed from the service, he said.

"Even a Class-IV employee would be terminated from service, once convicted for an offence involving moral turpitude, not to speak of Class-I, II and III employees and the persons holding any offices under the All India Services Act, 1951 and the Rules framed thereunder," he said.