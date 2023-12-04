COP28: Hillary Clinton advocates climate resilience in India

Dubai: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton highlighted the critical need for gender-responsive climate policies, with a particular emphasis on the challenges faced by women in India.

Addressing a session on Empowering Communities: Women at the Heart of Climate Resilience at global climate talks COP28 on Sunday, Clinton pointed out that extreme heat, largely driven by climate change, is a powerful and accelerating threat to livelihoods, human health, and our social fabric, and its impacts are disproportionately harmful and costly to women.

She highlighted the critical need for gender-responsive climate policies, with a particular emphasis on the challenges faced by women in India.

"So extreme heat has to be viewed as one of the most dangerous results of changing climate, especially in India. It is happening, and we know it's happening. And while we race to find big changes and transitions, we have to worry about what's happening on the ground with so many millions of people, especially women in India," Clinton said, acknowledging the unique vulnerabilities women faced by women in the country.