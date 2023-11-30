COP28: India, Global South hail Loss and Damage Fund operationalisation

Iskander Erzini Vernoit, a researcher at E3G, an independent climate change think tank, told PTI, “It isn't ideal, but it's a start ... It is a modest step toward providing for the communities in developing countries that are already suffering from escalating climate change impacts ... but more ambition is required from developed countries to ensure justice, including but not limited to the additionality of public finance provided.” Avinash Persaud, developing country negotiator and special climate envoy to Barbados and PM Mottley, said this is a hard-fought historic agreement. “It shows recognition that climate loss and damage is not a distant risk but part of the lived reality of almost half of the world's population and that money is needed to reconstruct and rehabilitate if we are not to let the climate crisis reverse decades of development in mere moments.” Farhana Yamin, lawyer & coordinator of Climate Justice & Just Transition Collaborative, remembered climate champion Bangladeshi-British scientist Saleem Huq on the occasion, saying he fought hard for this Fund and it would have made him proud.